Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Inovio Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (INO) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 2.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.91 and the 200 day MA is 2.47. The company has a market cap of $544m. Find out more information at: https://www.inovio.com

The potential market cap would be $635m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids. The company engages in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia; HPV-associated cancers, such as head and neck, cervical, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal; other HPV-associated disorders, including recurrent respiratory papillomatosis; glioblastoma multiforme; prostate cancer; HIV; Ebola; Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS); and Lassa fever. Its partners and collaborators include ApolloBio Corp., AstraZeneca, Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co., Ltd., The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Department of Defense (DoD), HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Ology Bioservices, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, University of Pennsylvania, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company has an agreement with Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG to support investigational DNA vaccine INO-4800 for COVID-19; and a partnership with International Vaccine Institute and Seoul National University Hospital. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.