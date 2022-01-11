Innovid Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.2% Upside

Innovid Corp. with ticker code (CTV) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 10 and has a mean target at 11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 67.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $736m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.innovid.com

Innovid Corp. operates as a connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. It offers marketer solutions, such as connected TV advertising, Ad serving, creative management, advertising measurement, and identity resolution; publisher solutions; and creative Ad authoring tools. The company serves brands, agencies, and publishers in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.