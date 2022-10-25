Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Innovid Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Innovid Corp. found using ticker (CTV) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 2.7 calculating the mean target price we have 4.92. With the stocks previous close at 3.08 this would imply there is a potential upside of 59.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.01 while the 200 day moving average is 4.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $434m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.innovid.com

The potential market cap would be $694m based on the market concensus.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

