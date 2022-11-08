Innovid Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.6% Upside

Innovid Corp. found using ticker (CTV) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 2.7 and has a mean target at 4.92. With the stocks previous close at 3.31 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 48.6%. The day 50 moving average is 2.97 and the 200 day MA is 3.9. The company has a market cap of $460m. Find out more information at: https://www.innovid.com

The potential market cap would be $683m based on the market concensus.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.