Innovid Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.4% Upside

Innovid Corp. with ticker code (CTV) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 2.7 calculating the average target price we see 4.92. Now with the previous closing price of 3.36 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 46.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.99 while the 200 day moving average is 3.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $495m. Find out more information at: https://www.innovid.com

The potential market cap would be $725m based on the market concensus.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.