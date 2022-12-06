Innovid Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.3% Upside

Innovid Corp. found using ticker (CTV) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 2.7 with a mean TP of 4.17. Now with the previous closing price of 2.93 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 42.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.72. The company has a market cap of $361m. Find out more information at: https://www.innovid.com

The potential market cap would be $514m based on the market concensus.