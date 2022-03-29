Innovid Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.9% Upside

Innovid Corp. found using ticker (CTV) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 6 with a mean TP of 7.25. With the stocks previous close at 6.15 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.9%. The 50 day MA is 5.28 and the 200 day moving average is 8.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $796m. Company Website: https://www.innovid.com

The potential market cap would be $938m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.