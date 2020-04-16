Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 2,073.9% Upside

Don't Miss
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, In found using ticker (INNT) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 10 and has a mean target at 10. With the stocks previous close at 0.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2,073.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.49 while the 200 day moving average is 0.72. The company has a market cap of $19m. Visit the company website at: http://www.innovatebiopharma.com

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn’s disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH). In addition, the company holds rights for INN-329, a formulation of secretin that is used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures that is in Phase III clinical trial. The company has a research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of ASH. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

