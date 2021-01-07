INmune Bio Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.4% Upside

INmune Bio Inc. found using ticker (INMB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 15 and has a mean target at 20. With the stocks previous close at 18.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.88 and the 200 day moving average is 9.77. The market capitalisation for the company is $261m. Company Website: http://www.inmunebio.com

INmune Bio, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient’s innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer’s disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation in their blood; XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease; and LivNate to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company has license agreements with Xencor; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.