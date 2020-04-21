INmune Bio Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 173.3% Upside

INmune Bio Inc. found using ticker (INMB) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 11 and has a mean target at 12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 173.3%. The 50 day MA is 3.43 and the 200 day moving average is 4.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $51m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.inmunebio.com

INmune Bio, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient’s innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer’s disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation in their blood; XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease; and LivNate to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company has license agreements with Xencor; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

