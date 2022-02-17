Twitter
Ingersoll Rand Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Ingersoll Rand Inc. found using ticker (IR) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 74 and 61 with the average target price sitting at 67.79. With the stocks previous close at 55.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 58.13 and the 200 day MA is 53.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,385m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.irco.com

The potential market cap would be $27,535m based on the market concensus.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments. The company offers air and gas compression, vacuum and blower products, fluid transfer and management equipment, loading systems, power tools and lifting equipment, displacement pumps, liquid and precision syringe pumps, and compressors, as well as as well as aftermarket parts, consumables, and services. It also designs, manufactures, and markets golf, utility, and consumer low-speed vehicles, as well as integrated systems. The company’s products are used in medical, laboratory, industrial manufacturing, water and wastewater, chemical processing, drilling, hydraulic fracturing, well servicing applications, precision irrigation, energy, food and beverage, agriculture, and automated liquid handling end-markets, as well as various manufacturing, industrial facilities applications, and other activities. It serves to various industries and sectors. The company sells its products through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Club Car, CompAir, Nash, Elmo Rietschle, Robuschi, Thomas, Milton Roy, ARO, Emco Wheaton, and Runtech Systems brands. The company was formerly known as Gardner Denver Holdings and changed its name to Ingersoll Rand Inc. in March 2020. Ingersoll Rand Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Davidson, North Carolina.

