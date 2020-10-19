Ingersoll Rand Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.5% Upside

Ingersoll Rand Inc. with ticker code (IR) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 46 and 33 and has a mean target at 37.64. Now with the previous closing price of 37.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 36.09 and the 200 day moving average is 31.4. The market cap for the company is $15,523m. Company Website: http://www.irco.com

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services. Its products are used in process-critical applications, such as the operation of industrial air tools, vacuum packaging of food products, aeration of waste water, and others. This segment sells its products through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors under the Gardner Denver, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle, Robuschi, and other brand names. The Energy segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of displacement and liquid ring vacuum pumps, compressors and integrated systems, and engineered fluid loading and transfer equipment, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services under the Gardner Denver, Nash, Emco Wheaton, and other brands. This segment serves customers in upstream, midstream, and downstream energy markets, as well as petrochemical processing, transportation, and general industrial sectors. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, and markets a range of specialized gas, liquid, and precision syringe pumps and compressors under the Thomas and other brands for use in oxygen therapy, blood dialysis, patient monitoring, laboratory sterilization and wound treatment, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Gardner Denver Holdings and changed its name to Ingersoll Rand Inc. in March 2020. Ingersoll Rand Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Davidson, North Carolina.

