ING Group, N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.3% Upside

ING Group, N.V. with ticker code (ING) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.4 and 11.4 with a mean TP of 11.4. With the stocks previous close at 8.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $33,652m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ing.com

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides mortgage, payment, savings, investment, secured and unsecured lending, and insurance products and services. In addition, the company offers specialized lending, corporate finance, and debt and equity markets solutions, as well as working capital, cash management, and trade and treasury services; and financial market, trade finance, and overdraft services. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and rest of Europe. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

