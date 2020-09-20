ING Group, N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.1% Upside

ING Group, N.V. with ticker code (ING) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 10.3 and 10.3 with a mean TP of 10.3. With the stocks previous close at 7.98 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.02 and the 200 day moving average is 6.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $30,432m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ing.com

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides mortgage, payment, savings, investment, secured and unsecured lending, and insurance products and services. In addition, the company offers specialized lending, corporate finance, and debt and equity markets solutions, as well as working capital, cash management, and trade and treasury services; and financial market, trade finance, and overdraft services. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and rest of Europe. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

