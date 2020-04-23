Infrastructure and Energy Alter – Consenus Indicates Potential 63.9% Upside

Infrastructure and Energy Alter with ticker code (IEA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 3 and has a mean target at 3. Now with the previous closing price of 1.83 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 63.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.11 while the 200 day moving average is 2.89. The market cap for the company is $43m. Find out more information at: http://www.iea.net

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, creation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn