Infrastructure and Energy Alter – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.6% Upside

Infrastructure and Energy Alter with ticker code (IEA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 13. Now with the previous closing price of 11.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.6%. The 50 day MA is 7.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.4. The market cap for the company is $255m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.iea.net

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, creation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

