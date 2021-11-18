Infrastructure and Energy Alter – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.2% Upside

Infrastructure and Energy Alter found using ticker (IEA) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 18.5 and 15 and has a mean target at 17.38. With the stocks previous close at 12.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 43.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.15 and the 200 day moving average is 11.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $571m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.iea.net

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.