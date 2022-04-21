Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Infrastructure and Energy Alter – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Infrastructure and Energy Alter found using ticker (IEA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 17. Now with the previous closing price of 11.95 this would imply there is a potential upside of 42.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.81 while the 200 day moving average is 11.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $561m. Company Website: https://www.iea.net

The potential market cap would be $799m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, Renewables and Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment provides a range of services, including full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and maintenance of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise environmental remediation services, such as site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; rail infrastructure services, including planning, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities; and heavy civil construction services consisting of road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

You might also enjoy reading  Infrastructure and Energy Alter - Consensus Indicates Potential 42.9% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.