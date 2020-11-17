Twitter
Infrastructure and Energy Alter – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.4% Upside

Infrastructure and Energy Alter with ticker code (IEA) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.89 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.89 while the 200 day moving average is 4.61. The company has a market cap of $273m. Visit the company website at: 0

