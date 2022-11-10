Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Infrastructure and Energy Alter – Consensus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Infrastructure and Energy Alter with ticker code (IEA) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 13.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.72 this indicates there is a potential upside of .2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.18 and the 200 day MA is 11.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $667m. Company Website: https://www.iea.net

The potential market cap would be $668m based on the market concensus.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, Renewables and Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment provides a range of services, including full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and maintenance of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise environmental remediation services, such as site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; rail infrastructure services, including planning, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities; and heavy civil construction services consisting of road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. As of October 7, 2022, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives operates as a subsidiary of MasTec.

