Infrastructure and Energy Alter – Consensus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

Infrastructure and Energy Alter with ticker code (IEA) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 13 and has a mean target at 13.75. Now with the previous closing price of 13.72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.18 and the 200 day MA is 11.08. The market cap for the company is $667m. Company Website: https://www.iea.net

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, Renewables and Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment provides a range of services, including full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and maintenance of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise environmental remediation services, such as site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; rail infrastructure services, including planning, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities; and heavy civil construction services consisting of road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. As of October 7, 2022, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives operates as a subsidiary of MasTec.