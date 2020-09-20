Information Services Group, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 97.7% Upside

Don't Miss
20th September 2020

Information Services Group, Inc found using ticker (III) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 4.25. Now with the previous closing price of 2.15 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 97.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.16 and the 200 day MA is 2.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $104m. Find out more information at: 0

