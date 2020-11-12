Information Services Group, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.0% Upside

Information Services Group, Inc with ticker code (III) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 3.5 and has a mean target at 4.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.69 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 58.0%. The 50 day MA is 2.16 and the 200 day MA is 2.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $129m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

0