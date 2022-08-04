Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Information Services Group, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Information Services Group, Inc found using ticker (III) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.59 this would imply there is a potential upside of 44.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.13. The market cap for the company is $368m. Company Website: https://www.isg-one.com

The potential market cap would be $533m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Information Services Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX, a software platform, which provides insights from market and performance data, and automates the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

You might also enjoy reading  3i Group plc 34.9% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.