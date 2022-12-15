Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Information Services Group, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 100.4% Upside

Information Services Group, Inc found using ticker (III) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.99 this would imply there is a potential upside of 100.4%. The 50 day MA is 5.18 and the 200 day moving average is 6.07. The market cap for the company is $239m. Find out more information at: https://www.isg-one.com

The potential market cap would be $479m based on the market concensus.

Information Services Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX, a software platform, which provides insights from market and performance data, and automates the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

