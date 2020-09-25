Informa PLC 77.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Informa PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:INF) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Informa PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 625 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 77.1% from today’s opening price of 352.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 52.1 points and decreased 115.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 875.4 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 326.7 GBX.

Informa PLC has a 50 day moving average of 411.75 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 546.83. There are currently 1,502,137,804 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,829,430. Market capitalisation for LON:INF is £5,204,907,490 GBP.

