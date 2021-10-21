Twitter
Informa PLC 7.1% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Informa PLC with ticker (LON:INF) now has a potential upside of 7.1% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 560 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Informa PLC share price of 520 GBX at opening today (21/10/2021) indicates a potential upside of 7.1%. Trading has ranged between 407 (52 week low) and 659 (52 week high) with an average of 3,881,847 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £7,849,251,047.

Informa PLC is an international event, intelligence and scholarly research company. The Company operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. Informa Connect is the Company’s content and connectivity business, organizing content-driven events, training and programs that provide a platform for professional communities to meet, network and share knowledge. Informa Intelligence provides specialist data, intelligence and insight to businesses. Informa Markets create platforms for industries and specialist markets. Informa Tech informs, educates and connects specialist technology communities around the world. Taylor & Francis publishes peer-reviewed scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content across subjects within humanities & social sciences and science, technology and medicine.



