Informa PLC 58.3% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Informa PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:INF) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Informa PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 627 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 58.3% from the opening price of 396.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 381.9 points and decreased 447.3 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 900.8 GBX while the 52 week low is 350.3 GBX.

Informa PLC has a 50 day moving average of 738.33 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 806.09. There are currently 1,251,798,534 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,969,689. Market capitalisation for LON:INF is £4,952,115,076 GBP.

