Informa PLC 58.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Informa PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:INF) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Informa PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 729 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 58.1% from today’s opening price of 461.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 320.2 points and decreased 363 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 900.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 405.1 GBX.

Informa PLC has a 50 day moving average of 763.78 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 811.88. There are currently 1,251,798,534 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,185,199. Market capitalisation for LON:INF is £5,199,971,033 GBP.

