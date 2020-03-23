Informa PLC 49.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Informa PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:INF) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Informa PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 530 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 49.1% from the opening price of 355.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 399.6 points and decreased 509.4 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 900.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 326.7 GBX.

Informa PLC has a 50 day moving average of 729.73 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 804.15. There are currently 1,251,798,534 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,350,094. Market capitalisation for LON:INF is £4,679,222,767 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn