Informa PLC 37.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Informa PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:INF) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. Informa PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 610 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 37.9% from today’s opening price of 442.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 64.2 points and decreased 417.1 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 900.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 326.7 GBX.

Informa PLC has a 50 day moving average of 590.25 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 770.02. There are currently 1,251,798,534 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,773,472. Market capitalisation for LON:INF is £5,636,848,645 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn