Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Informa PLC 28.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Informa PLC with ticker (LON:INF) now has a potential upside of 28.9% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 750 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Informa PLC share price of 533 GBX at opening today (27/09/2022) indicates a potential upside of 28.9%. Trading has ranged between 460 (52 week low) and 628 (52 week high) with an average of 7,480,477 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £7,717,812,330.

Informa PLC is an international event, intelligence and scholarly research company. The Company operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides businesses and professionals with connections and commercial edge, delivered through content-led live events and on-demand experiences and specialist digital content. The Informa Intelligence division provides data and specialist intelligence to businesses. The Informa Markets division connects buyers and sellers in over a dozen specialist markets, enabling businesses to trade, innovate and grow. It delivers smart events that include branded exhibitions, specialist digital content and data, and targeted digital services. The Informa Tech informs, connects and inspires tech businesses and professionals. The Taylor & Francis division is a publisher of advanced, emergent and applied academic research and knowledge.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.