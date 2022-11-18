Informa PLC 21.0% potential upside indicated by Beaufort Securities

Informa PLC with ticker (LON:INF) now has a potential upside of 21.0% according to Beaufort Securities.







Beaufort Securities set a target price of 750 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Informa PLC share price of 592 GBX at opening today (18/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 21.0%. Trading has ranged between 460 (52 week low) and 628 (52 week high) with an average of 5,638,708 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £8,445,646,894.



Informa PLC is an international event, intelligence and scholarly research company. The Company operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides businesses and professionals with connections and commercial edge, delivered through content-led live events and on-demand experiences and specialist digital content. The Informa Intelligence division provides data and specialist intelligence to businesses. The Informa Markets division connects buyers and sellers in over a dozen specialist markets, enabling businesses to trade, innovate and grow. It delivers smart events that include branded exhibitions, specialist digital content and data, and targeted digital services. The Informa Tech informs, connects and inspires tech businesses and professionals. The Taylor & Francis division is a publisher of advanced, emergent and applied academic research and knowledge.







