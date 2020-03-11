Informa PLC 21.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Informa PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:INF) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Informa PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 710 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 21.4% from today’s opening price of 585 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 202.6 points and decreased 190.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 900.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 490.4 GBX.

Informa PLC has a 50 day moving average of 787.10 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 816.78. There are currently 1,251,798,534 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,098,001. Market capitalisation for LON:INF is £7,295,481,703 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn