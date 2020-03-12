Informa PLC 16.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Informa PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:INF) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Informa PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 635 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 16.1% from today’s opening price of 547 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 236.6 points and decreased 232.4 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 900.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 490.4 GBX.

Informa PLC has a 50 day moving average of 783.49 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 815.89. There are currently 1,251,798,534 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,381,673. Market capitalisation for LON:INF is £6,724,661,877 GBP.

