Informa PLC 15.3% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Informa PLC with ticker (LON:INF) now has a potential upside of 15.3% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 725 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Informa PLC share price of 614 GBX at opening today (23/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 15.3%. Trading has ranged between 488 (52 week low) and 631 (52 week high) with an average of 4,195,172 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £8,737,987,221.

Informa PLC is an international event, intelligence and scholarly research company. The Company operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides businesses and professionals with connections and commercial edge, delivered through content-led live events and on-demand experiences and specialist digital content. The Informa Intelligence division provides data and specialist intelligence to businesses. The Informa Markets division connects buyers and sellers in over a dozen specialist markets, enabling businesses to trade, innovate and grow. It delivers smart events that include branded exhibitions, specialist digital content and data, and targeted digital services. The Informa Tech informs, connects and inspires tech businesses and professionals. The Taylor & Francis division is a publisher of advanced, emergent and applied academic research and knowledge.



