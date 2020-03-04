Informa PLC 13.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Informa PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:INF) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Informa PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 744 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 13.6% from the opening price of 655.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 123.8 points and decreased 113.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 900.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 643.6 GBX.

Informa PLC has a 50 day moving average of 810.24 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 820.88. There are currently 1,251,798,534 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,460,453. Market capitalisation for LON:INF is £8,196,776,647 GBP.

