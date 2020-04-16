Informa PLC 105.7% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Informa PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:INF) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Informa PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 860 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 105.7% from today’s opening price of 418 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 2.9 points and decreased 442.8 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 900.8 GBX while the 52 week low is 326.7 GBX.

Informa PLC has a 50 day moving average of 598.25 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 772.12. There are currently 1,251,798,534 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,579,458. Market capitalisation for LON:INF is £5,325,150,887 GBP.

