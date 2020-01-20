Informa PLC 10.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Informa PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:INF) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Informa PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 769 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -10.5% from today’s opening price of 859.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 1.4 points and increased 96.8 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 900.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 657 GBX.

Informa PLC has a 50 day moving average of 822.53 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 821.29. There are currently 1,251,798,534 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,570,939. Market capitalisation for LON:INF is £10,692,863,230 GBP.