INFORMA ORD 0.1P – Consensus Indicates Potential 82.4% Upside

INFORMA ORD 0.1P with EPIC code (LON:INF) now have 15 analysts covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £9.91 and £8.1 with the average target price sitting at £8.98. With the shares previous close at £4.93 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 82.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of £5.07 and the 200 day moving average is £5.40. The market cap for the company is £7b. Company Website: http://www.informa.com

Informa operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge. This division operates events in finance and investment, biotech and pharma, and other specialist markets. The Informa Intelligence division offers digital intelligence and data-based products, consultancy, and research services in the areas of pharma, financial, maritime, and asset intelligence, as well as Barbour ABI, a provider of construction market intelligence and building project leads for built environment specialists. The Informa Markets division creates platforms for international markets, which provide businesses to research trends, find and showcase products, generate leads, and complete sales through exhibitions, virtual events, specialist digital content, and data solutions to customers operating in specialist markets to meet and trade. The Informa Tech division offers research, media, training, and events that inform, educate, and connect businesses and professionals working in technology. The Taylor & Francis division publishes books for upper level university students, researchers, and academic institutions in a range of specialist subjects; and journals under imprints such as Routledge, Taylor & Francis, and Cogent OA. This segment has a portfolio of approximately 160,000 book titles and 2,700 journals. The company was formerly known as T&F Informa and changed its name to Informa in August 2005. Informa was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.