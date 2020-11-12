Twitter
Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C found using ticker (IBA) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 41 with a mean TP of 41. With the stocks previous close at 39.35 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.2%. The day 50 moving average is 38.35 and the 200 day MA is 36.77. The company has a market cap of $1,924m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://bachoco.com.mx

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products. It also produces and distributes chicken, pork, fish, turkey, pet food, cattle, and beef value-added products, as well as medicines and vaccines for animal consumption; provides administrative and operating services; and elaborates and commercializes balanced animal feed and pet treats. In addition, the company provides insurance coverage to its affiliates; and leases property, plant, and equipment. It sells its products through wholesalers and retailers, as well as directly to supermarkets and food-service operators. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Celaya, Mexico. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Robinson Bours Family Trust.

