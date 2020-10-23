Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.4% Upside

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C with ticker code (IBA) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 40 and has a mean target at 40. With the stocks previous close at 39.44 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.57 and the 200 day MA is 36.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,946m. Company Website: http://bachoco.com.mx

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products. It also produces and distributes chicken, pork, fish, turkey, pet food, cattle, and beef value-added products, as well as medicines and vaccines for animal consumption; provides administrative and operating services; and elaborates and commercializes balanced animal feed and pet treats. In addition, the company provides insurance coverage to its affiliates; and leases property, plant, and equipment. It sells its products through wholesalers and retailers, as well as directly to supermarkets and food-service operators. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Celaya, Mexico. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Robinson Bours Family Trust.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn