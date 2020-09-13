Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.0% Upside

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C found using ticker (IBA) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 39 and 39 with a mean TP of 39. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.6 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.95 while the 200 day moving average is 35.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,863m. Visit the company website at: http://bachoco.com.mx

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products. It also produces and distributes chicken, pork, fish, turkey, pet food, cattle, and beef value-added products, as well as medicines and vaccines for animal consumption; provides administrative and operating services; and elaborates and commercializes balanced animal feed and pet treats. In addition, the company provides insurance coverage to its affiliates; and leases property, plant, and equipment. It sells its products through wholesalers and retailers, as well as directly to supermarkets and food-service operators. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Celaya, Mexico. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Robinson Bours Family Trust.

