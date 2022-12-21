Industrials REIT Ltd 24.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Industrials REIT Ltd with ticker (LON:MLI) now has a potential upside of 24.2% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 165 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Industrials REIT Ltd share price of 125 GBX at opening today (21/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 24.2%. Trading has ranged between 120 (52 week low) and 203 (52 week high) with an average of 235,282 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £7,778,865,650.



