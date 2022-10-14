Follow us on:

Industrials REIT Ltd 23.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Industrials REIT Ltd with ticker (LON:MLI) now has a potential upside of 23.3% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 165 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Industrials REIT Ltd share price of 127 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 23.3%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 129 (52 week high) with an average of 596,004 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £7,837,056,959.

