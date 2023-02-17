Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Indivior PLC 28.9% potential upside indicated by Numis

Broker Ratings

Indivior PLC with ticker (LON:INDV) now has a potential upside of 28.9% according to Numis.



Numis set a target price of 2,350 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Indivior PLC share price of 1,671 GBX at opening today (17/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 28.9%. Trading has ranged between 1,140 (52 week low) and 2,020 (52 week high) with an average of 324,718 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,279,233,502.

Indivior PLC is a pharmaceutical company. The Company develops medicines to treat addiction and serious mental illnesses. It focuses on building a portfolio of opioid dependence treatments. It has a pipeline of product candidates designed to address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of addiction, including alcohol use disorder. Its product pipeline focuses on development and discovery of non-opioid treatment strategies for opioid use disorder (OUD), as well as therapies to address the needs of people suffering from alcohol, stimulant, and cannabis use disorders. Its SUBLOCADE, SUBUTEX and SUBOXONE are used for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD). Its PERSERIS is used for the treatment of Schizophrenia. Its pipeline products include AEF0117, INDV-2000, INDV-1000, RBP-6000, RBP-7000, Buprenorphine/ Naloxone Sublingual Film, Buprenorphine/ Naloxone Sublingual Tablet, and Buprenorphine Sublingual Tablet. Its portfolio of products is available in over 40 countries.



