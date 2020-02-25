Indivior PLC 18.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

Indivior PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:INDV) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Citigroup. Indivior PLC are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set a target price of 45 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 18.7% from today’s opening price of 37.92 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 2.44 points and decreased 0.26 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 119.35 GBX while the 52 week low is 20.98 GBX.

Indivior PLC has a 50 day moving average of 39.44 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 47.24. There are currently 731,716,604 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,479,557. Market capitalisation for LON:INDV is £277,101,070 GBP.

