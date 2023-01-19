Independence Realty Trust. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

Independence Realty Trust. found using ticker (IRT) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have 21.21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.94 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.25. The market cap for the company is $4,074m. Visit the company website at: https://www.irtliving.com

The potential market cap would be $4,817m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Independence Realty Trust. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. marketsluding Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.