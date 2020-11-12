Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.4% Downside

Independence Realty Trust found using ticker (IRT) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14.5 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 12.91. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.8 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -6.4%. The day 50 moving average is 12.03 while the 200 day moving average is 11.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,299m. Company Website: http://www.irtliving.com

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.