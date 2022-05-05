Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.5% Upside

Independence Realty Trust with ticker code (IRT) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 27.81. Now with the previous closing price of 26.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.5%. The 50 day MA is 26.41 while the 200 day moving average is 23.39. The company has a market cap of $5,941m. Find out more information at: https://www.irtliving.com

The potential market cap would be $6,147m based on the market concensus.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.